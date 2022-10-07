Mustipher: Bears offensive line has to 'step up' in Whitehair's absence

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus won't say what his starting five will be against the Minnesota Vikings, but we know left guard Cody Whitehair is out.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn spoke with Sam Mustipher, who's started the first four games at center, about a number of things including fighting for his job and the line's struggles against the New York Giants last Sunday.

"We just to pass protect better," Mustipher said. "That's what it comes down to: getting Justin [Fields] the opportunity to make plays. Anytime you go out there and they're playing base defense … you're going to have five one-on-one [matchups]. Is it a tough task? Yes absolutely, but that's what we get paid to do. We just got to go out there and execute fundamentals and give ourselves a chance."

And with Whitehair out, the offensive line will have to again make an adjustment, even as lineup changes have been the norm so far through four games.

"We got to step up, come together," Mustipher said. "It's unique because we've kind of been fluid at the right guard position throughout these first four games. To have an opportunity to have a few guys set in stone, seeing things through one set of eyes and going out there and doing our job."

And with the potential of Lucas Patrick taking over center duties once he gets healthy, Mustipher said he's ready for the challenge to keep the job.

"It's fine," he said. "I've never shied away from competition in my life. It is what it is. All through my life, I've had to compete."

Other Bears notes:

-Eberflus said running back David Montgomery looked good in practice. We'll have to wait and see if he's good enough to play on Sunday. Montgomery was listed as questionable.

-Top cornerback Jaylon Johnson is officially doubtful, but he was back on the practice field for the first time this week since hurting his quad in practice before Week 3. The Bears secondary will be tested this week against Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. That includes top pick Kyler Gordon who's looked lost at times, but his coach isn't losing faith.

"He's learning as he goes," Eberflus said. "And he's getting better. For a rookie, it's small increments. You're getting better. You're learning. You're putting those experiences away. I think that you have to put them in there in order to have those experiences. He has the talent. He has the want-to. He has the desire. He's tough and he has everything you need to succeed."