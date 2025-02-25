Munster, Indiana police officer killed in off-duty car crash

A police officer in Munster, Indiana, was killed in a car crash while off duty overnight.

Lake County Sheriff's police said, around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck in the 11400 block of Wicker Avenue in unincorporated Lake County near St. John.

The driver of the pickup, 31-year-old Ryan Perez, was killed in the crash. He had been a Munster police officer for 3 to 4 months before the crash, after transferring from a police department in Illinois.

Perez was off duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. Munster police said funeral arrangements were pending.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Tuesday morning.