Multiple people in custody after man fatally shot in Chicago northwest suburb

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — Multiple people were arrested after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Streamwood, Illinois, according to police.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Streamwood police, along with paramedics from the Streamwood Fire Department, responded to the 300 block of Cedar Cir for a report of gunshots that left one person shot.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the victim, a 24-year-old man from Elgin. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said multiple individuals were in custody pending further investigation. Detectives determined the shooting to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

The Streamwood Police Department, with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team, is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700 or leave a message on the Streamwood Police Department Confidential Tipline at 630-736-3719.