Multiple people hospitalized after chemical exposure at Byron nuclear plant in Illinois

Eight people were taken to hospitals after being exposed to chemicals at the Byron Clean Energy Center nuclear plant southwest of Rockford, Illinois, on Tuesday.

Ten more people self-transported to hospitals, officials said.

CBS affiliate WIFR in Rockford reported that according to Constellation Energy, the hospitalizations were precautionary after "a small amount of a common non-radiological chemical used in plant systems escaped a holding tank in the turbine building."

This happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was reported to be seriously injured or ill.

Constellation said response teams quickly contained the leak, and the incident at the Byron nuclear plant did not affect public health or safety, WIFR reported.

The chemical to which the workers were exposed has not been identified. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission told WIFR that the chemical was not one that it regulates.

The power plant is about 30 miles southwest of Rockford, and about 100 miles from Chicago.