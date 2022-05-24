At least 5 vehicles involved in crash on Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road; southbound lanes closed

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- All southbound lanes are closed on the Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road after a crash involving at least five vehicles. 

Illinois State Police said the crash involved five or six vehicles, including one semi truck. ISP said one person was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. 

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported multiple vehicles are heavily damaged and emergency crews are responding to injured drivers. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

First published on May 24, 2022 / 6:24 AM

