At least 5 vehicles involved in crash on Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road; southbound lanes closed
CHICAGO (CBS)-- All southbound lanes are closed on the Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road after a crash involving at least five vehicles.
Illinois State Police said the crash involved five or six vehicles, including one semi truck. ISP said one person was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported multiple vehicles are heavily damaged and emergency crews are responding to injured drivers.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.