At least 5 vehicles involved in crash on Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road; southbound lanes closed

CHICAGO (CBS)-- All southbound lanes are closed on the Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road after a crash involving at least five vehicles.

Massive multi-vehicle crash across all lanes on SB 294 a mile past Willow. Updates at cbs https://t.co/e4g7HcjNdT pic.twitter.com/MTVFo2iSLC — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 24, 2022

Illinois State Police said the crash involved five or six vehicles, including one semi truck. ISP said one person was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Firefighter and medics going vehicle to vehicle, checking on occupants after a major crash SB 294 a mile past Willow. All driving lanes are blocked and traffic is getting by on the right shoulder only. Updates at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/tfZdT21nbg — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 24, 2022

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported multiple vehicles are heavily damaged and emergency crews are responding to injured drivers.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.