ISP: Driver causes chain-reaction crash in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood after fleeing from police

A driver caused a chain-reaction crash in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood after fleeing from troopers, Illinois State Police said Monday morning.

State police said at 3:44 a.m. Monday, troopers spotted a Toyota on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway near Morgan Street. The Toyota was wanted by Chicago police in connection with a carjacking.

Troopers tried to pull over the Toyota, but the driver booked it, state police said.

The Toyota made it to Homan Avenue and Franklin Boulevard miles away in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, where it hit another vehicle, police said.

The impact caused the second vehicle to hit three unoccupied parked cars.

The driver of the Toyota tried to run, but was quickly apprehended, state police said. The driver was also taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Chicago police referred questions to Illinois State Police.