Multiple cars involved in crash on Far South Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the city's Far South Side late Friday.

The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. at 127th Street and Doty Avenue, alongside the Bishop Ford Freeway in an industrial area.

Police said a man was driving a Ford Fusion south on Doty Avenue when he hit a white pickup truck driven by another man.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was no longer there when police arrived, and the driver of the pickup truck refused medical attention.

Video from the scene showed the pickup truck on its side, and the Fusion wrecked with its hood mangled and smashed.

It was not clear if weather played a role in the accident, but it was snowing at the time.

