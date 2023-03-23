Police issue alert of multiple car thefts on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert on Thursday after five vehicles were stolen on the city's South Side.

Each of the thefts happened in the Ashburn neighborhood during the month of March.

Police said the victims legally parked their vehicles on the street and returned to find them missing.

Incident locations and times:

· 2400 Block of West 81st Street, on March 09, 2023, around 7:30 a.m.

· 2300 Block of West 80th Place, on March 13, 2023, around 8:00 a.m.

· 8000 Block of South Western, on March 15, 2023, around 4:30 p.m.

· 8100 Block of South Western, on March 17, 2023, around 4:00 p.m.

· 2200 Block of West 79th Street, on March 19, 2023, around 4:22 p.m.

What you can do:

· Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

· Immediately report suspicious activity.

· Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

· Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

· Immediately call -911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

· Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.

· At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.

· Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the city.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.