Multimillion-dollar renovation coming for The Shops at North Bridge on Chicago's Mag Mile

The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile announced plans Thursday for a multimillion-dollar renovation project.

The renovation, which will be conducted in multiple phases, will bring about "a dramatic new street presence, hospitality-inspired interiors, and a reimagined mix of retail and dining," a news release said.

The project is set to begin this month. Stores in the mall will stay open throughout the process, the news release said.

"At The Shops at North Bridge, we're investing in the future of experiential urban retail and the continued evolution of Michigan Avenue as a global destination," Deb Mattes, senior general manager of Shops at North Bridge management company Centennial, said in a news release. "Today's consumers are seeking places that feel vibrant, social, and engaging. This redevelopment is designed to create a stronger sense of arrival, encourage visitors to spend more time within the property, and deliver an experience that reflects the energy and international appeal of Chicago."

The project will transform the entrance to The Shops at North Bridge from Michigan Avenue — which is elevated above grade in the area as it rises to cross the Chicago River — with a new glass façade featuring a backlit LED archway display. The secondary entrance at Grand Avenue and Rush Street at ground level will also be upgraded with another digital display, enhanced lighting, and other new features.

Inside The Shops at North Bridge, the upgrades will include improved lighting, new signage and wayfinding, new digital directories, new floors and finishes, and better sightlines.

The project will also involve a new merchandising strategy with a focus on "attracting experiential retailers, flagship concepts, emerging brands, and entertainment-driven uses," the news release said.

A four-level Nordstrom anchors The Shops at North Bridge. Hugo Boss also occupies a prominent spot.

An assortment of other high-end retailers can also be found at the mall, including the Mugsy menswear store, women's boutique White House Black Market, women's shoe retailer Michele Lopriore, children's clothier Lola + The Boys, denim retailer G-Star, bridal and formalwear designer Nathalie Loma, skincare store Kiehl's, and Haggar Clothing Co., among others.

The Shops at North Bridge features retailers occupying a curved arcade that connects Nordstrom to Michigan Avenue. It includes a building that incorporates the façade of the historic McGraw Hill Building, which was reconstructed after the building was dismantled 1998, and other structures, including a multi-story structure that spans over Grand Avenue.

The Gwen Hotel is located above the mall. The Eataly Food Hall is also part of the North Bridge development.

Crain's Chicago Business reported in 2024 that the Alaska Permanent Fund, which had owned The Shops at North Bridge, handed the development over to its lender, Pacific Life Insurance. The publication reported that the value of the mall had fallen dramatically since it was purchased in 2008 by the Alaska Permanent Fund and California real estate investment trust Macerich, which later gave up its stake.

Renovations at The Shops at North Bridge, again, begin this month, and the new exterior façade is expected to be completed in 2027.