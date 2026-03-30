Multi-vehicle crash snags traffic on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs

A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs early Monday.

The crash happened on the outbound Eisenhower (I-290) right where the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) splits off in Hillside.

Fire trucks and an Illinois Department of Transportation tow truck were on the scene just before 7 a.m.

Most of the outbound Eisenhower was shut down, though a lane and the shoulder remained open. Still, the outbound Eisenhower was a solid mess going west from Harlem Avenue.

Details about the crash, including whether anyone was injured, were not immediately available.