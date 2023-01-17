DuSable Museum and Muslim Civic Coalition celebrating Muhammad Ali Day in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday is Muhammad Ali Day in Illinois, celebrating the birthday of the greatest boxer of all time.

Ali would have turned 81 on Tuesday, and the Muslim Civic Coalition is celebrating his life with a screening of the documentary Ali's Comeback: The Untold Story and panel discussion at 6 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

The film looks at Ali's exile from boxing after he refused to serve in the Vietnam War after converting to Islam and claiming conscientious objector status.

Ali's grandson, Jacob Ali Wertheimer, said Ali was involved in the Islamic community in Chicago, while living here after being convicted of draft evasion and being exiled from boxing in 1966.

Wertheimer also thanked state lawmakers for passing legislation in 2021, recognizing Jan. 17 as Muhammad Ali Day in Illinois.

"I think this holiday really does a great job of commemorating my grandfather's legacy, given how much especially the city of Chicago meant to him when it really came to who he was as an activist," he said. "My grandfather came to the city of Chicago after he lost his right to fight, after he was stripped of his titles, and as a result really centered his life on social activism, when he really spent a lot of time being involved in the Islamic community in regards to public housing issues; part of his legacy that we really aim to continue, and continue to work with today through my family's work still with the National Public Housing Museum."

Wertheimer said his mother grew up in Chicago, and his grandfather said it was important to share stories about his involvement in the Islamic community, and his efforts to help people fight injustice.

The event at the DuSable Museum is free, but seating is limited. You can register for the event online.