Teens competing in first-ever Mr. & Miss Black Aurora Pageant Saturday
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight teens from aurora will make history this weekend in the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora Pageant.
Aurora's African American Heritage Advisory Board is putting on the pageant to give black students a platform to express their talents, culture, and heritage.
On Saturday, they'll compete in three categories – talent, fashion, and public speaking.
The students also learned a choreographed dance routine to open the show.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.