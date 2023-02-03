Watch CBS News
Teens competing in first-ever Mr. & Miss Black Aurora Pageant Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight teens from aurora will make history this weekend in the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora Pageant.

Aurora's African American Heritage Advisory Board is putting on the pageant to give black students a platform to express their talents, culture, and heritage.

On Saturday, they'll compete in three categories – talent, fashion, and public speaking.

The students also learned a choreographed dance routine to open the show.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 8:26 AM

