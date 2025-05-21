Movie nights at Gallagher Way start Wednesday: See full schedule

Toyota Movie Nights at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field start Wednesday night with a free screening of "Hook," the 1991 Peter Pan movie starring Robin Williams.

The Wednesday movie nights are free to attend. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Here's a full list of free movies at Gallagher Way this summer.

May 21 : "Hook"

: "Hook" June 4 : "Twisters"

: "Twisters" June 11 : "The Parent Trap" (1998)

: "The Parent Trap" (1998) June 25 : "Inside Out 2"

: "Inside Out 2" July 9 : "Wicked"

: "Wicked" July 16 : "Top Gun: Maverick"

: "Top Gun: Maverick" July 30 : "The Little Mermaid" (2023)

: "The Little Mermaid" (2023) Aug. 13 : "Moana 2"

: "Moana 2" Aug. 27 : "Crazy Rich Asians"

: "Crazy Rich Asians" Sept. 10 : "Space Jam"

: "Space Jam" Sept. 17: "Remember the Titans"

There is open seating at the movies, but Adirondak chairs can be reserved behind the lawn for $33 each. You can also rent a lawn chair for $5 each. All attendees will have their bags checked before being allowed into Gallagher Way. Alcohol is not allowed. For more information, click here.