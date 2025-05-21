Movie nights at Gallagher Way start Wednesday: See full schedule

Watch CBS News
Toyota Movie Nights at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field start Wednesday night with a free screening of "Hook," the 1991 Peter Pan movie starring Robin Williams.

The Wednesday movie nights are free to attend. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Here's a full list of free movies at Gallagher Way this summer.

  • May 21: "Hook"
  • June 4: "Twisters"
  • June 11: "The Parent Trap" (1998)
  • June 25: "Inside Out 2"
  • July 9: "Wicked"
  • July 16: "Top Gun: Maverick"
  • July 30: "The Little Mermaid" (2023)
  • Aug. 13: "Moana 2"
  • Aug. 27: "Crazy Rich Asians"
  • Sept. 10: "Space Jam"
  • Sept. 17: "Remember the Titans"

There is open seating at the movies, but Adirondak chairs can be reserved behind the lawn for $33 each. You can also rent a lawn chair for $5 each. All attendees will have their bags checked before being allowed into Gallagher Way. Alcohol is not allowed. For more information, click here

