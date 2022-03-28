Mount Prospect teens charged with shooting someone with water beads from car, possibly as part of TikTok challenge

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect recently arrested and charged two teens with firing water beats at a car from an airsoft gun as what may have been part of a TikTok challenge.

On Wednesday of last week, Mount Prospect police arrested two 16-year-olds after reports that someone had been shot by an airsoft gun that was fired from a passing vehicle at School Street and Berkshire Lane that afternoon.

A responding officer found a car that matched the victim's description and pulled over the car in the 100 block of South Emerson Street. Officers found the two teens in the car had two electric air guns with water beads, or Orbeez, inside.

The teens were charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

Mont Prospect police noted they are aware of the "Orbeez Challenge" on TikTok and have taken several reports in the past week of juvenile firing airsoft pellets or water beads at random people from a gel-blaster or airsoft gun.

The trend has been reported across the country and has sometimes caused serious and permanent injuries for the victims.

Last week in Barrington, a juvenile suspect was charged with shooting multiple students with a water bead gun as part of the same challenge.

Barrington police said they learned the juvenile suspect shot at several people with an item that was identified as a SplatRBall Water Bead Blaster. Police did not specify whether the juvenile suspect is also a Barrington High School student.

Matt Petterson – a transgender junior at Barrington High School – believes he was targeted in something more sinister than a TikTok challenge.

"My boyfriend got shot in the face, and he has a bruise there now," Matt told us last week.

Barrington High School sent a letter, acknowledging students who were victims of this incident are members of the LGBTQ community; and also stating "harassment, bullying, or intimidation of any kind will not be tolerated."

Back in Mount Prospect, police Chief Michael Eterno said in a news release: "We are asking parents to take this incident as an opportunity to talk with their teenage children about the dangers and seriousness of actively participating in these types of trends they see on social media."