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Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with an SUV on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Archer Avenue.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old woman in an Audi SUV failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, traveling westbound on Archer Avenue.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital with unknown injuries.

CPD says at least one citation has been issued to SUV at this time.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

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