Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway on Wednesday afternoon. 

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. on southbound I-90 at Ohio Street. 

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with injuries and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the operator was not released as of Wednesday night.

State police did not say what led up to the crash. 

Multiple lanes on I-90 and the northbound Ohio feeder ramp were also shut down and have since reopened.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue