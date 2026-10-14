Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. on southbound I-90 at Ohio Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with injuries and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the operator was not released as of Wednesday night.

State police did not say what led up to the crash.

Multiple lanes on I-90 and the northbound Ohio feeder ramp were also shut down and have since reopened.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.