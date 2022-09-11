Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead following a two-unit motor crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday just before midnight.

Illinois State Police said around 11:56 p.m., ISP District Chicago responded to the crash involving a motorcycle on I-94 southbound near 39th Street.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The express lanes of I-94 southbound near 39th Street remain closed for a secondary crash investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

