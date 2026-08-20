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Motorcyclist killed in crash in downtown Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A woman was hit and killed in a crash while riding a motorcycle in The Loop overnight. 

Chicago police said a 25-year-old woman driving a gray sedan hit a woman on a motorcycle in the 400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the 49-year-old motocyclist was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the sedan was taken into custody, and police said charges are pending. 

 The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

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