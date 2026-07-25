Motorcyclist killed after crashing into barrier, hit by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a barrier before being hit by a car on the city's North Side on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said the motorcyclist, identified as a 20-year-old man, was heading northbound when he lost control of the bike and hit a barrier. He then fell over the barrier into the southbound lane and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The victim suffered multiple injuries to the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died. His identity was not released as of Saturday night.

The crash is under investigation by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.