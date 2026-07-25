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Motorcyclist killed after crashing into barrier, hit by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a barrier before being hit by a car on the city's North Side on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said the motorcyclist, identified as a 20-year-old man, was heading northbound when he lost control of the bike and hit a barrier. He then fell over the barrier into the southbound lane and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The victim suffered multiple injuries to the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died. His identity was not released as of Saturday night.

The crash is under investigation by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.

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