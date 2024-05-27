Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Skokie.

According to Skokie police, officers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle just before 10 p.m. near Dempster Street and LeClaire Avenue.

Police said the driver of a red SUV or van involved in the crash drove off.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.