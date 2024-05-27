Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Skokie. 

According to Skokie police, officers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle just before 10 p.m. near Dempster Street and LeClaire Avenue. 

Police said the driver of a red SUV or van involved in the crash drove off. 

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

May 27, 2024

