Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Skokie.
According to Skokie police, officers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle just before 10 p.m. near Dempster Street and LeClaire Avenue.
Police said the driver of a red SUV or van involved in the crash drove off.
The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.