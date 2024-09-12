Suburban Chicago mother suing daughter's middle school alleging teacher's use of racial slurs

Mother filing lawsuit against daughter's school alleging use of racial slurs

Mother filing lawsuit against daughter's school alleging use of racial slurs

CHICAGO (CBS) — A northwest suburban mother is suing her daughter's middle school, accusing her sixth-grade teacher of using racial slurs in front of a classroom full of students.

Lawyers for Amica Richardson said the incident happened one year ago at Ellis Middle School in Elgin. Richardson plans to file the lawsuit Thursday morning.

It names the Board of Education in Elgin, the school district, Ellis Middle School, and the female staff member accused of using the slur.

The lawsuit claims the teacher intentionally discriminated against Richardson's sixth-grade daughter by calling her the "N-word" and "mentally ill" in front of other students.

According to the suit, her daughter is a student with an Individualized Education Program or IEP.

Richardson's lawyers said the teacher violated the Equal Educational Opportunity Act and Illinois Civil Rights Act.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Elgin School Board about the lawsuit but has yet to hear back.