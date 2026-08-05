Mother speaks out after son's murder in south suburban Harvey

The family of the man killed in a double homicide last week in south suburban Harvey said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, helping a neighbor with a violent ex.

Aaron Jones' family was stunned to learn he was shot and killed on July 30 inside a home near 150th and Vine.

Jones was only three doors from his house, visiting his neighbor, 46-year-old Jwon Martin, when Jones and Martin were murdered. While the family waits for answers, they said they realize they might never learn the full story, because the accused shooter is now dead, leaving jones' family with heartache.

"It's hard. It's a hard pill to swallow," said Jones' mother, Doreen Henry.

A mother never expects to bury her child, but this is Henry's situation. Last week, while on the sidewalk, red crime scene tape divided her from her son's body.

When investigators brought her son out of his neighbor's house after he had been shot multiple times in the head, Jones' broke through the tape and rushed to his side as the Cook County Medical Examiner's office removed him from gruesome crime scene.

"I'm still not over it. It's still such a hard thing, you know? I haven't put him in the ground yet," she said.

She's leaning on her faith as she tries to find out how her son got caught in his neighbor's drama, which centered around Martin's ex killing Jones and Martin.

"When I got to the house down here, they said his friend went down there and broke the window, broke the glass out of the door," Henry said.

Harvey police and investigators arrived to find both victims. Jones lived just three doors away, and it's believed he stopped by the house possibly in the middle of the murder.

"We're looking for answers right now," said Bishop Demetrius McCollum, who pastors the church right across from the murders.

He recalled receiving the call about crime across the street.

"I got to the church, and found out that it was my childhood friend, Aaron. I was devastated," McCollum said.

Former Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg is a close family friend. He reflected on Jones who he said was truly neighborly.

"How he would help the community, how he looked out for the senior citizens in the community," Kellogg said.

The community will gather across from crime scene at the church to honor a man who appeared to get caught up in something that had nothing to do with him. The shooter was later found dead in downstate Farina from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"They stated that there's cameras all throughout the house. If they could just let us see the cameras, see how it happened," Henry said.

Jones' family said looking at those final moments will bring some closure, and with the suspected shooter dead, Henry said that might also answer many questions. Jones and Martin were not in a romantic relationship. His family said he stopped by because Martin was helping Jones enroll his 17-year-old son for school.