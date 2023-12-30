Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy with near-normal temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For Saturday we'll have near-normal or slightly above-normal temperatures. That will continue into the new year.
After a few snow showers on Sunday, the forecast into 2024 looks dry.
Temperatures are in the mid-30s for highs all next week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue.
Today:
Mostly cloudy. High 41.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Low 30.
Tomorrow:
Snow showers. Less than 1" of accumulation.
