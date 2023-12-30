Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy with near-normal temps

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For Saturday we'll have near-normal or slightly above-normal temperatures. That will continue into the new year. 

After a few snow showers on Sunday, the forecast into 2024 looks dry.

Temperatures are in the mid-30s for highs all next week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue.   

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 41.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 30.

Tomorrow:

Snow showers. Less than 1" of accumulation.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 6:31 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

