Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy with near-normal temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For Saturday we'll have near-normal or slightly above-normal temperatures. That will continue into the new year.

CBS News Chicago

After a few snow showers on Sunday, the forecast into 2024 looks dry.

CBS News Chicago

CBS 2 Chicago

Temperatures are in the mid-30s for highs all next week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue.

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 41.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 30.

Tomorrow:

Snow showers. Less than 1" of accumulation.

CBS News Chicago