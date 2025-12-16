Morris, Illinois firefighter/EMT killed in crash while off duty

A firefighter and EMT from Morris, Illinois, was killed in a car crash while off duty this past weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The Morris Fire & Ambulance Protection District said firefighter/EMT Aron Jaime, 34, was killed in a crash on Saturday.

The fire protection district did not provide details on the crash.

Aron Jaime Morris Fire & Ambulance Protection District

Jaime was a 10-year veteran of the fire protection district and a resident of Joliet.

"He was a valued member of the District and will be remembered not only for his professionalism and dedication, but also for his personality and smile that could light up the darkest corner," the fire protection district said.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet, with a chapel service and cremation rites to follow.