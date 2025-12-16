Watch CBS News
Local News

Morris, Illinois firefighter/EMT killed in crash while off duty

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A firefighter and EMT from Morris, Illinois, was killed in a car crash while off duty this past weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The Morris Fire & Ambulance Protection District said firefighter/EMT Aron Jaime, 34, was killed in a crash on Saturday.

The fire protection district did not provide details on the crash.

aron-jaime.png
Aron Jaime Morris Fire & Ambulance Protection District

Jaime was a 10-year veteran of the fire protection district and a resident of Joliet.

"He was a valued member of the District and will be remembered not only for his professionalism and dedication, but also for his personality and smile that could light up the darkest corner," the fire protection district said.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet, with a chapel service and cremation rites to follow.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue