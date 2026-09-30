Morningstar to move to Chicago's Thompson Center in late 2028

The investment research firm Morningstar announced Wednesday that it will be moving to the Thompson Center from the 22 W. Washington St. building it shares with CBS Chicago.

Talk of the possible move dates back to April.

The Thompson Center, formerly Chicago's Illinois state government building, is being renovated by Google. Morningstar plans to move into the building in late 2028, according to a news release.

"The Thompson Center was designed around openness and transparency, values that also reflect Morningstar's mission. It was designed by Helmut Jahn explicitly to connect the people in the building to the people in the surrounding city," Morningstar chief executive officer Kunal Kapoor said in a news release. This exciting renewal of that purpose will help make it a place where people can come together to learn, grow, and create insights that help investors make better decisions."

Google is set to start moving into the Thompson Center next year.

The 17-story Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph St. opened in 1985 as the home to state government offices in Chicago. From the beginning, the building was criticized as overly expensive and inefficient.

When it opened in 1985, the massive open atrium inside and its floors of open offices were meant to pay tribute to transparency in government — the inspiration for architect Helmut Jahn — but the building's design made it extremely expensive to operate.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner announced in 2015 that he planned to ask state lawmakers to ask him to unload the Thompson Center, and there was talk that it could be torn down. A sale ultimately never ended up happening while Rauner was in office, but his successor, Gov. JB Pritzker, finalized the sale of the building in 2022.

Google announced in July 2022 that it would be taking over the building.

The sale agreement allowed the building to be preserved, while saving taxpayers $800 million in operating, maintenance, and repair costs, Pritzker's office said at the time.

Redevelopment of the Thompson Center began in May 2024. The old façade was removed, the interior of the upper floors was demolished, and new triple-paned glass windows were installed.

Morningstar is currently headquartered at 22 W. Washington St. in Block 37 downtown, on several floors upstairs from CBS Chicago's office and studios.

The firm was founded in 1984 by entrepreneur Joe Mansueto. The firm has been headquartered in the 22 W. Washington St. building since the building opened in the fall of 2008. WBBM-TV's offices and studios opened in the building at the same time, as the station moved from the historic CBS Chicago broadcast center at 630 N. McClurg Ct. in Streeterville.

In 2022, published reports noted, Morningstar considered moving to the upper floors of the Marshall Field building at 24 E. Washington St., above the Macy's Chicago flagship store. But Morningstar decided not to make this move, and signed a five-year lease extension at 22 W. Washington St. instead, reports noted.