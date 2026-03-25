Morgan Park High School marching band aims to raise $50,000 for travel, program expenses

Morgan Park High School's marching band said it's been sidelined from major competitions and community events. Not because of a lack of talent, but a lack of funding.

Now, parents are stepping up, launching fundraising efforts to make sure those students don't miss out on the same opportunities as other bands.

From entertaining crowds at halftime of the Bears game to injecting neighborhood parades with their powerful sound. The Morgan Park High School Band of Distinction has done it all—now the program faces a quieter struggle

"We don't want to have to pause or get stunted because of financial barriers," said parent Carmen Holiday.

She is one of the Morgan Park High School parents trying to raise $50,000.

The money, she said, isn't just for an upcoming competition at Jackson State University—it's about securing the long-term future of the program.

"The need is funds now because the band program is not just the few trips or a few performances. The program needs sustainability," Carmen said.

Her daughter, Victoria, is a sophomore trombone player. She said opportunities like performing at Jackson State could help shape her future, along with the rest of the band.

"It's the experience of going there, and that's what colleges look for, where you've been ... it takes me out of my comfort zone," Victoria said.

For the band director, he said traveling is not only an opportunity to compete but also to expose his students to college bands playing at the next level.

"Exposure is key. They can take this and say, man, I didn't know that this exists outside of the City of Chicago," said band director Everett Newchurch. "My ultimate goal, man, is to take these kids to places where they haven't been."

He said any money raised will go towards uniforms, instrument upkeep, and travel costs for tournaments throughout the years.

"We don't have to worry about the kids saying, well, you know, I don't have enough money, you know, for food, something like that," he said. What I'm dreaming of is that the donations that we receive they can stack up to a point where we don't have to basically ask the school for anything.

If you want to donate, send an email to bpmpband@gmail.com or click on the band's fundraising page.