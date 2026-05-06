Chicago police warn of more than 2 dozen airbag thefts in 3 West Side neighborhoods

Another string of airbag thefts was reported in three West Side neighborhoods last month, according to police

In recent months, Chicago Honda and Acura drivers have been targeted, with thieves busting out windows and snatching the steering wheel airbag. Videos on social media show just how quickly it can happen.

"The airbag was stolen clean, see the wires weren't cut or anything, glass all over from the busted glass," said Mark Smolen of A-Carr's Autobody shop.

Smolen says they are replacing about five to six airbags a month, with one airbag-less Honda being dropped off on Wednesday.

"The total estimate came out to over $2,300 for the window and the airbag," he said. "I've never seen this in my 38 years in the business until recently."

And in some cases, the shop hasn't been able to keep up with the demand for airbag repairs. In some cases, Smolen said he had to turn some customers away.

"You can't have cars sitting here for weeks waiting for a part. We don't have the room to put them," he said.

Chicago police are warning of more than 20 recent airbag thefts, mostly in the Humboldt Park, Garfield Park, and Austin neighborhoods.

Incident times and locations:

4800 block of West Monroe Street on April 17 at 6:45 a.m. - Austin

4800 block of West Monroe Street on April 17 at 10 a.m. - Austin

4900 block of West Adams Street on April 17 at 10:15 a.m. - Austin

1000 block of North Mayfield Avenue on April 20 at 5:50 a.m. - Austin

1000 block of North Mayfield Avenue on April 20 between 3-8 a.m. - Austin

3200 block of West Washington Avenue on April 21 between midnight and 6 a.m. - Garfield Park

200 block of North Austin Boulevard on April 23 at 3:30 p.m. - Austin

3600 block of West Lexington Street between April 27-28, between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. - Garfield Park

3500 block of West Polk Street on April 28 at 7:45 a.m. - Garfield Park

3600 block of West Lexington Street on April 28 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Garfield Park

3300 block of West Chicago Avenue on April 29 between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. - Humboldt Park

1000 block of North Avers Avenue on April 29 between 2:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. - Humboldt Park

1000 block of North Lawndale on April 29 at 7 a.m. - Humboldt Park

900 block of North Pulaski Road on April 29 at 7:30 a.m. - Humboldt Park

1000 block of North Central Park Avenue on April 29 at 8 a.m. - Humboldt Park

3500 block of West Huron Street on April 29 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. - Humboldt Park

1000 block of North Karlov Avenue on April 29-30 between 12:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. - Humboldt Park

1000 block of North Monitor Avenue on April 29-30 between 7 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. - Austin

1000 block of North Kilbourn Avenue on April 29-30 between 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. - Humboldt Park

1000 block of North Kilbourn Avenue on April 29-30 between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. - Humboldt Park

900 block of North Kedvale Avenue on April 29-30 between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. - Humboldt Park

1000 block of North Monitor Avenue on April 29-30 between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. - Austin

4000 block of West Cortez Street on April 30 at 3 a.m. - Humboldt Park

4000 block of West Thomas Street on April 30 at 4:19 a.m. - Humboldt Park

"An airbag can cost $1,000 or even more to replace, but on the black market, thieves can steal one and flip it for $50 to $200," said Scott Holeman with the Insurance Information Institute.

Industry experts say the stolen airbags are resold to disreputable auto shops or directly to unsuspecting consumers. A quick online search turned up dozens of Honda airbags for sale.

For people who are looking to protect their vehicles from thieves, a steering wheel lock is a recommended deterrent.