More humidity with storm chances in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Humidity builds as storm chances return to the Chicago area.

Showers and a few thunderstorms move in to start the day Tuesday with most of the activity staying to the north. A beach hazard statement is in effect in Lake County until noon due to dangerous boating and swimming conditions.

Temperatures return to the middle 80s.

More storms develop by the evening and continue overnight.

Wednesday will be warm in the upper 80s.

For the Fourth of July, storms appear to stay to the south of the area with highs in the 80s.

Rain chances continue through the end of the week.