More Chicago workers back in office since COVID-19 pandemic shutdown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Since the great shutdown caused by the COVID pandemic, more workers have returned to their Chicago offices in June, but a study found that hybrid work appears to be here to stay.

Foot traffic to Chicago office buildings rose to 63% of pre-pandemic levels last month, the highest number yet, according to a study by Placer.ai.

At the start of the year, that number was around 44%, indicating a steady stream of workers filling downtown this summer.

In January 2022, foot traffic was only 25% of pre-pandemic levels. In April 2020, near the peak of the COVID lockdown, office foot traffic had plunged 91% since the start of that year.

Placer.ai studied office buildings in 11 large U.S. cities. People are more likely to have returned to the office in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

San Francisco has the fewest workers returning to the office, with about half of the workers still remaining as remote workers.

Chicago ranks in the middle of the cities in the study.

The data clearly shows that hybrid work is a trend with staying power.

Workers who have returned are spending less time in the office, Placer.ai found.

They will most likely work remotely on Monday and Friday and commute to their office buildings Tuesday through Thursday.

The study looks at foot traffic from 800 office buildings across the country. It does not include mixed-use buildings that are both commercial and residential.