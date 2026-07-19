Moped driver, passenger suffer life-threatening injuries in Lake County crash, deputies say

Two people were hospitalized after their moped was hit by a car in Wadsworth, Illinois, on Sunday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Delany Road at August Zupec for a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies found a Honda 150 moped with extensive damage and its two riders unconscious in the roadway.

Preliminary investigation indicated the Moped driver, a 35-year-old man, and passenger, a 32-year-old woman, were heading northbound on Delany Road approaching August Zupec Drive.

Deputies said the operator appeared to slow in preparation for a left turn onto August Zupec Drive when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound behind the moped swerved into the southbound lane of Delany Road and struck the moped as it was turning left onto August Zupec Drive.

The operator and passenger of the moped were thrown into the roadway. Both were taken to an area hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 24-year-old woman, and passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.