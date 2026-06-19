Man dies after being pulled out of Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor

A man died after he jumped into Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor on Friday afternoon and didn't come back up.

Police said, around 4:20 p.m., a 42-year-old man jumped into the water in the 300 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive and did not resurface.

CPD Marine Unit officers pulled the man out of the water, and he was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The man's name has not been released.

Area 3 detectives were investigating Friday evening.