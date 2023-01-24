Monterey Park shooting victims: Authorities release the names of those killed

Authorities, witnesses identify victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting Authorities, witnesses identify victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting 03:08

Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified all 11 of the victims killed in Saturday night's Monterey Park mass shooting:

My Nhan, female, 65

Lilian Li, female, 63

Xiujuan Yu, female, 57

Muoi Ung, female, 67

Hong Jian, female, 62

Yu Kao, male, 72

Chia Yau, male, 76

Valentino Alvero, male, 68

Wen Yu, male, 64

Ming Ma, male, 72

Diana Tom, female, 70

While all of the names of the men and women killed during the Monterey Park mass shooting have been released, authorities have yet to release photos of all of the victims. KCAL News

Nine people were also injured in the mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday night, a day after the gunman took his own life.

Witnesses earlier identified Star Dance Studio owner Ming Wei Ma as one of the deceased.

Three patients from the shooting were taken to County-USC, with one in serious condition, according to the county Department of Health Services. The other two were "recovering," but hospital officials said late Monday afternoon that one of them -- a 73-year-old woman -- had been discharged.

At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Monterey Park police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, a city about eight miles east of Los Angeles.

Then the suspect went to the city of Alhambra, about two miles away, and entered Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, a similar dancehall. At least one person, a family member of the studio's owners, confronted the suspect and got into a physical struggle with him. He was able to take away the suspect's gun before the suspect fled the scene.

Sunday, around 11 a.m., Torrance police and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies surrounded a white van described as a vehicle of interest at Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards near Del Amo Mall, about 30 miles south of Monterey Park. At about 12:40 p.m., a SWAT team swarmed the vehicle and searched the interior.

The sheriff's department said the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van. Detectives found evidence in the van, including a gun, linking him to both locations. No further suspects were sought.

Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.