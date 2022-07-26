Monkeypox case reported at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A positive case of monkeypox was reported at the Cook County Jail.

This case comes as the White House considers declaring monkeypox a public health emergency.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said the individual is now in isolation, with the living unit quarantined. It's believed the person contracted monkeypox before being taken into custody.

The CDC reports more than 2,900 cases in the U.S.

The virus spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact, but can be passed on through sheets or towels.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is holding a webinar about monkeypox at chicago.gov.