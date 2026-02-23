Monday is last day for Workforce Center of Will County before move in Joliet, Illinois

Monday is the last day the Workforce Center of Will County will operate out of its current location in Joliet, Illinois.

The multi-agency employment center is temporarily closing to move locations.

The center is currently located at Glenwood Avenue and Barney Drive on the west side of Joliet. The new office will be located at 1300 Copperfield Ave. on the east side of Joliet, near Routes 6, 30, and 171, and interstates 80 and 55.

During the move, in-person services will not be available, and staff may be limited while systems and equipment are relocated.

The Workforce Center will reopen in its new location on Monday, March 2.