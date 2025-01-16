Mom wants answers in shooting that took teenage son's life in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood

Mother demands justice after 17-year-old son is killed in Andersonville, Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tyshawn Johnson was an honor roll student and a recent high school graduate student about to start college this month, but the 17-year-old was found shot to death in Andersonville this past Tuesday night.

On top of it, Tyshawn's mother said this is a horrible agony she has experienced before.

Tyshawn was one of two young men found with gunshot wounds just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in Andersonville. First, the other victim, a 26-year-old man, was found with gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of North Ashland Avenue, near Balmoral Avenue.

The surviving man was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Right afterward, the man's car was found in an alley nearby, having crashed into a garage. Tyshawn's body was in the car. He had been shot in the head.

Tyshawn's mom, Shatara Clark, said she tracked his location through his phone when he didn't respond to text messages on Tuesday night.

"And when everybody got to the scene, it was a homicide," Clark said. "I just want justice.

Clark said the 17-year-old graduated early from Sullivan House alternative school and was about to start plumbing school, take some college courses, and embark on a bright future.

Tyshawn was also an athlete and a video game enthusiast, and was about to get a car, his mom said.

Clark worries he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"I'm here to show I want justice, and I mean what I say," Clark said. "My son was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Ring surveillance camera obtained by the CBS News Chicago Investigators shows a man sprinting down the icy alley right around the time of the shooting.

A neighbor said the man was bleeding and dropped his coat.

At last check, police said the 26-year-old victim was still in critical condition.

This is not the first time Clark has dealt with just this kind of unimaginable tragedy. Tyshawn's older brother, Anthony White, was shot and killed in 2017. That case was never solved.

"I have two dead sons sitting on the wall," Clark said.

Clark put up a photo-adorned banner honoring the life of 18-year-old White when he was shot and killed in 2017. The second banner was added just Thursday for her younger son—and she never imagined they would be remembered together on the wall in such a fashion.

Tyshawn's mom said he had been a hard worker ever since his brother Anthony was killed. He wanted to make his late brother proud.

She said Anthony's case went cold long ago, and she refuses to let that happen to Tyshawn.

"For all the mothers out here hurting like me, you've got to be strong," Clark said. "You've got be strong."

No arrests had been as of late Thursday. Belmont Area detectives are conducting an investigation.