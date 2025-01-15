Two men found with gunshot wounds, 1 killed, in Chicago's Andersonville

Two men found with gunshot wounds in Chicago's Andersonville

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were found with gunshot wounds in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., Chicago police found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Police found his car in a nearby alley with a second victim inside. The victim, believed to be around 21 years old, was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) released a statement saying the victim's car had crashed into a garage, and his office is working with police to determine the site of the shooting.

"There were no associated calls or reports of shots fired in the area, so at this time, it is believed that the shooting incident itself may have occurred elsewhere. The matter is currently in pending investigation," Vasquez said in the statement.