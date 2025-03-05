Homewood, Illinois police seek help solving 1974 disappearance of 15-year-old Nancy O'Sullivan

Homewood police seek help with 1974 disappearance of Nancy O'Sullivan

Police in Homewood, Illinois, are asking for help solving the disappearance of a teenage girl more than 50 years ago.

Nancy O'Sullivan was 15 years old when she disappeared in March of 1974. Her dad reported her missing the next day.

Homewood Police Chief Denise McGrath said she worked the case when she was a detective, and hasn't given up on finding O'Sullivan.

"I grew up in Homewood," McGrath said. "I'm just a few years younger than Nancy. As a police officer, we always want to be able to solve a case, and this has just stayed with me all the years that I've worked here, a I would love to bring a resolution to this case."

An age-progressed photo shows what she would look like today at age 66.

The chief said, even if you don't know about O'Sullivan's disappearance, police are gathering information on what she was like as a person. Police said every little bit helps.

Police said they don't have enough information to say with any certainty whether O'Sullivan ran away from home or was the victim of foul play.

While O'Sullivan had been known to run away from home for a few days, she always returned before.

If you know anything, call Homewood police.