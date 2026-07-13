Body of missing swimmer recovered from Myers Bay in Fox Lake, officials say

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered in Fox Lake on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

It comes after the office said that its Marine Unit was assisting fire personnel in the search for a missing swimmer in Myers Bay in the Chain O' Lakes area who went under earlier in the evening.

The office confirmed that the body was recovered shortly after 9 p.m.

The identity of the person was not released.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Lake County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.