Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of missing swimmer recovered from Myers Bay in Fox Lake, officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered in Fox Lake on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

It comes after the office said that its Marine Unit was assisting fire personnel in the search for a missing swimmer in Myers Bay in the Chain O' Lakes area who went under earlier in the evening.

The office confirmed that the body was recovered shortly after 9 p.m. 

The identity of the person was not released.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Lake County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue