Rupert, the missing pet wallaby, is spotted in Monee area

CHICAGO (CBS) – The missing pet wallaby has been spotted in the south suburbs.

Hours after CBS 2 reported that Rupert's Monee owners were looking for him, the animal was spotted on a homeowner's security camera nearby.

Rupert's owners believe he's still in the area and are stepping up efforts to find him.