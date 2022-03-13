MISSING: Mark Brown, 34, of Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking the public's help in locating a missing Park Manor man last seen in February.

Mark Brown Jr., 34, was last seen by family members on Feb. 27.

He is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, a medium complexion, and has a large tattoo on his face. He also goes by the nicknames Markey and Key Key, police said.

It is unknown at this time what clothing the missing was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Area One detectives-SVU office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.