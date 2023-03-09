Watch CBS News
MISSING: Lorenzo Dumas, 33, last seen in February

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in the Irving Park area last week.

Lorenzo Dumas, 33, was last seen in the 1600 block of West Irving Park Road on Feb. 28. 

lorenzo-dumas.png
Chicago Police Department

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

Police say he may be in the Halsted and Belmont area.  

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area one SVU detectives at 312-747-8380. 

First published on March 9, 2023 / 9:51 AM

