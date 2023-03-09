MISSING: Lorenzo Dumas, 33, last seen in February

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in the Irving Park area last week.

Lorenzo Dumas, 33, was last seen in the 1600 block of West Irving Park Road on Feb. 28.

Chicago Police Department

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

Police say he may be in the Halsted and Belmont area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area one SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.