Authorities search for missing 13-year-old boy; considered armed and dangerous

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) – Authorities are looking for a missing teenage boy who stole a vehicle from a middle school parking lot last week.

Lake Villa Police said on Friday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:15 a.m. from the Palombi Middle School, at 133 McKinley Ave. Officers determined that a 13-year-old boy, who was later considered a runaway, got access to staff-members keys and took a 2019 Kia Sorento SUV.

The teen was believed to be traveling towards the Rockford, Illinois area, where he is originally from. After further investigation, it was also learned that he may have accessed a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous.

The boy is currently a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) ward of the state, police said.

Law Enforcement and DCFS authorities in the Rockford area were notified of the incident and are actively attempting to locate the teen.

The stolen vehicle was discovered Tuesday in the Rockford area, but the teen is still missing.

Because of his age, his name is not being released to the public.

This incident is still under investigation.