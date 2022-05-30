MISSING: Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, spotted at train station in Geneva
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for helping locating a missing elderly man.
Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, was spotted at the train station in Geneva, Illinois, Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department.
He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and and weighs 190 pounds. Atoji-Walker has blue eyes and gray hair and a light complexion.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at (312)744-8266.
