DNA experts identify remains of Illinois man who went missing in 1977

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

DNA experts have solved the mystery of an Illinois man who went missing nearly 50 years ago.

Remains found along a Virginia interstate in 1977 have been identified as Peter Adams, a Peoria County native who went to high school in the Chicago suburbs.

Researchers with the non-profit DNA Doe Project traced Adams' DNA back to his roots in Poland and eventually identified his parents.

Adams was just 20 years old when he was struck by a car and died, but he couldn't be identified at the time.

