DNA experts identify remains of Illinois man who went missing in 1977
DNA experts have solved the mystery of an Illinois man who went missing nearly 50 years ago.
Remains found along a Virginia interstate in 1977 have been identified as Peter Adams, a Peoria County native who went to high school in the Chicago suburbs.
Researchers with the non-profit DNA Doe Project traced Adams' DNA back to his roots in Poland and eventually identified his parents.
Adams was just 20 years old when he was struck by a car and died, but he couldn't be identified at the time.