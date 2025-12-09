Missing goldendoodle returned to owner after being spotted with stranger on CTA train

A missing dog is back home following a desperate search after going missing less than a day ago in the Loop.

The search for Cooper quickly spread in the city with the help of social media.

From the beginning, Cooper fit right in with his owner, Rylee Parker.

"Yeah, he's like I told everybody. He's always been an on-my-hip dog. He goes everywhere with me," Parker said.

For two years, they shared all adventures, except one.

The story begins the other night when Parker met up with friends in the Loop and briefly left Cooper in the car so he could validate parking. When he came back, his vehicle was ransacked, and Cooper was gone.

"I lost my mind." I started running up and down the street," Parker said.

Rylee walked all over the Loop, asking anyone if they'd seen his dog, but with no luck. He then took to social media to get help in the search.

"It got over 3,000 shares. It was in every community page that we had in Chicago," Parker said.

The miniature golden doodle practically became a mini celebrity. By the time a woman riding the Pink Line spotted the pup in a stranger's arms.

"I mean, without hesitation, she basically just took him, and that's when the train doors opened," Parker said.

One phone call later, and after being separated for 21 hours and 36 minutes, he and Cooper were reunited.

"I offered to give her all the money I had. She didn't want it. She was just so glad that she was able to find Cooper."

Like an itch he can't scratch – Parker has questions for Cooper he knows will never be answered, but they both know, they belong together.