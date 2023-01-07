Watch CBS News
Local News

MISSING: Gabrielle Yohey, 22, last seen in September

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen in September who may be in need of medical attention.  

Gabrielle Yohey, 22, was last seen on Sept. 17 in the area of Roosevelt and Central.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches weighing 150 pounds with green eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion. She also has a wave behind her right ear.

missing-gabrielle-y.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or if located is asked to contact 911 or area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251. 

First published on January 7, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.