MISSING: Gabrielle Yohey, 22, last seen in September

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen in September who may be in need of medical attention.

Gabrielle Yohey, 22, was last seen on Sept. 17 in the area of Roosevelt and Central.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches weighing 150 pounds with green eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion. She also has a wave behind her right ear.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or if located is asked to contact 911 or area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.