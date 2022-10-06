Watch CBS News
MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, believed to be with an 'armed and dangerous' person

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a person considered armed and dangerous. 

Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicagoon October 2. 

Cook County Crime Stoppers

Investigators confirmed Monday, Kadnikova's "disappearance is the result of a crime, then the person(s) responsible for this crime are considered armed and dangerous."

Officials said Kandikova is 5', 7'' inches tall and weights 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867. 

October 6, 2022

