Body of missing Lake Michigan diver found offshore from southeast Wisconsin

The body of a 72-year-old diver who went missing on Tuesday in Lake Michigan offshore from southeast Wisconsin was recovered on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities identified the diver as Patrick Kelly, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call about a missing diver around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday from a vessel at the S.S. Wisconsin shipwreck. Kelly was diving the shipwreck off the Pleasant Prairie coastline, about 6 miles out in the water and about 120 feet below the surface.

When he did not return to the surface when he was supposed to, his wife, who was on board the vessel, sent out a distress signal requesting immediate help.

Multiple agencies responded and deployed rescue boats to the location. Due to poor water conditions, the recovery efforts were postponed on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Rescue crews resumed their search Wednesday morning and found Kelly's body about 125 feet below the surface of the lake near the shipwreck using sonar and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).