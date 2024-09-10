First responders search for missing diver in Lake Michigan offshore from southeast Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS) -- Rescue crews were searching Tuesday afternoon for a missing diver in Lake Michigan offshore from southeast Wisconsin.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Pleasant Prairie police and fire departments, and U.S. Coast Guard were among the agencies sent to find the missing diver.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's office, around 11:30 a.m., the Coast Guard received a call from a vessel on Lake Michigan stating that a scuba diver had not returned to the surface and needed assistance.

The sheriff's office said the diver had been exploring an old shipwreck offshore from Pleasant Prairie. According to CBS 58 in Milwaukee, the diver was last seen in an area offshore from 106th Street and 1st Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the diver was about six miles out in water over 100 feet deep.

Further details were not immediately available.