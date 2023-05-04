MISSING: Daylan Linton, 9, last seen in school on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were asking for help from the public in finding a 9-year-old boy who was last seen in the afternoon at his West Side elementary school.

Daylan Linton was last seen at 3:30 p.m. at John Milton Gregory Elementary School, 3715 W. Polk St.

Daylan is a Black male standing 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 98 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Chicago Police

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white sleeves with the word "Warriors" written on it, a turquoise shirt with wording on it, and navy-blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area 4 Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-8251.